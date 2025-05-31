DT
PT
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Home / Photo Gallery / Maharaja Ranjit Singh's life at Summer Palace in Amritsar’s Ram Bagh

Maharaja Ranjit Singh's life at Summer Palace in Amritsar’s Ram Bagh

The palace has now been turned into a museum and historical gallery
article_Author
.
Updated At : 04:43 PM May 31, 2025 IST
  • featured-img featured-img

    Maharaja Ranjeet Singh's panorama depicting the life and events at Summer Palace in Ram Bagh in Amritsar on Friday. Photos: Vishal Kumar

  • featured-img featured-img

    The legacy of the Lion of Punjab comes alive at the Summer Palace in Ram Bagh.

  • featured-img featured-img

    Life and events of Maharaja Ranjit Singh.

  • featured-img featured-img

    Maharaja Ranjit Singh

  • featured-img featured-img

    Maharaja Ranjit Singh's era illustrated at the Ram Bagh Summer Palace

  • featured-img featured-img

    The panorama at Ram Bagh Summer Palace in Amritsar celebrates the life of Maharaja Ranjit Singh

  • featured-img featured-img

    The Maharaja Ranjit Singh Panorama near Summer Palace in Ram Bagh in Amritsar.

  • featured-img featured-img

    Maharaja Ranjeet Singh Panorama depicting the life and events in Ram Bagh.

