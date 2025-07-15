DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Photo Gallery / Marathon runner Fauja Singh dies at 114

Marathon runner Fauja Singh dies at 114

Despite his age, he kept good health and used to walk around with a stick
article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Updated At : 02:16 PM Jul 15, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
  • featured-img featured-img

    The world's oldest marathon runner died in a road accident in Jalandhar district on Monday. File Photo: Malkiat Singh

  • featured-img featured-img

    Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria along with Fauja Singh in Jalandhar. File Photo: Malkiat Singh

  • featured-img featured-img

    Fauja Singh is all smiles before taking part in the inaugural Surrey World Music Marathon in Surrey in British Columbia on September 30, 2012. The 101 year old Singh, who lives in Britain, raced in the five kilometre portion of the race. Reuters Photo

  • featured-img featured-img

    Fauja Singh led a two-day anti-drug march from Beas village in Jalandhar under ‘Nasha Mukt-Rangla Punjab’ campaign. File Photo: Malkiat Singh

  • featured-img featured-img

    As a British Sikh, he ran in several charity events raising funds for the care of pre-mature babies, welfare of Sikh community and other causes. File Photo: Malkiat

  • featured-img featured-img

    Fauja Singh (second from left) running with Surrey Mayor Dianne Watts (right) during the inaugural Surrey World Music Marathon in Surrey on September 30, 2012. Reuters File Photo

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts