Monsoon brings relief from heat, but are 'rainy challenges' ahead?
The IMD has now forecast heavy rainfall from Thursday through Monday
People make their way through Shimla holding umbrellas as monsoon showers lash the town on Wednesday. Tribune photo: Lalit Kumar
Monsoon rain blankets Shimla as people go about their day under umbrellas on Wednesday. Tribune photo: Lalit Kumar
Monsoon rains bring relief from the heat but also signal seasonal challenges in Mohali village on Wednesday. Tribune photo: Vicky
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement