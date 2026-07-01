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Home / Photo Gallery / Monsoon brings relief from heat, but are 'rainy challenges' ahead?

Monsoon brings relief from heat, but are 'rainy challenges' ahead?

The IMD has now forecast heavy rainfall from Thursday through Monday

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 02:19 PM Jul 01, 2026 IST
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    A man on a horse-drawn carriage shields himself with a polythene sheet to protect against the season’s first rain in Zirakpur on Wednesday. Tribune photo: Ravi Kumar

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    People make their way through Shimla holding umbrellas as monsoon showers lash the town on Wednesday. Tribune photo: Lalit Kumar

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    Monsoon rain blankets Shimla as people go about their day under umbrellas on Wednesday. Tribune photo: Lalit Kumar

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    Monsoon rains bring relief from the heat but also signal seasonal challenges in Mohali village on Wednesday. Tribune photo: Vicky

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