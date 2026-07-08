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Home / Photo Gallery / Monsoon unleashes its fury across North India

Monsoon unleashes its fury across North India

Rain lashes across New Delhi and Shimla, commuters brave the weather

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 07:58 PM Jul 08, 2026 IST
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    Traffic crawls through rain-lashed streets in New Delhi on Wednesday. Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan

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    A man rides a scooty through heavy rain in New Delhi on Wednesday. Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan

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    Vehicles move along a rain-soaked street amid heavy rainfall in New Delhi on Wednesday. Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan

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    Pedestrians brave dense fog and monsoon showers in Shimla on Wednesday. Tribune photo: Lalit Kumar

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    People walk through misty conditions during a spell of monsoon rain in Shimla on Wednesday. Tribune photo: Lalit Kumar

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    Dense fog and steady monsoon rain reduce visibility as people move along the Ridge in Shimla on Wednesday. Tribune photo: Lalit Kumar

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