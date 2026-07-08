Monsoon unleashes its fury across North India
Rain lashes across New Delhi and Shimla, commuters brave the weather
A man rides a scooty through heavy rain in New Delhi on Wednesday. Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan
Vehicles move along a rain-soaked street amid heavy rainfall in New Delhi on Wednesday. Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan
Pedestrians brave dense fog and monsoon showers in Shimla on Wednesday. Tribune photo: Lalit Kumar
People walk through misty conditions during a spell of monsoon rain in Shimla on Wednesday. Tribune photo: Lalit Kumar
Dense fog and steady monsoon rain reduce visibility as people move along the Ridge in Shimla on Wednesday. Tribune photo: Lalit Kumar
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