Nagar kirtan on Guru Gobind Singh’s Parkash Purab
The religious procession was organised by the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee
Devotees show their martial arts skills during the nagar kirtan in New Delhi on Thursday. Tribune Photo: Manas Ranjan
Devotees show their martial arts skills during the nagar kirtan in New Delhi on Thursday. Tribune Photo: Manas Ranjan
Devotees show their martial arts skills during the nagar kirtan in New Delhi on Thursday. Tribune Photo: Manas Ranjan
Devotees during the nagar kirtan in New Delhi on Thursday. Tribune Photo: Manas Ranjan
Children participate in the nagar kirtan in New Delhi on Thursday. Tribune Photo: Manas Ranjan
Children participate in the nagar kirtan in New Delhi on Thursday. Tribune Photo: Manas Ranjan
Children participate in the nagar kirtan in New Delhi on Thursday. Tribune Photo: Manas Ranjan
Children participate in the nagar kirtan in New Delhi on Thursday. Tribune Photo: Manas Ranjan
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement