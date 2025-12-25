DT
Home / Photo Gallery / Nagar kirtan on Guru Gobind Singh’s Parkash Purab

Nagar kirtan on Guru Gobind Singh’s Parkash Purab

The religious procession was organised by the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 08:40 PM Dec 25, 2025 IST
  • featured-img featured-img

    Panch Pyare lead the nagar kirtan from Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib on the occasion of Guru Gobind Singh's Prakash Purab in New Delhi on Thursday. Tribune Photo: Manas Ranjan

  • featured-img featured-img

    Devotees show their martial arts skills during the nagar kirtan in New Delhi on Thursday. Tribune Photo: Manas Ranjan

  • featured-img featured-img

    Devotees show their martial arts skills during the nagar kirtan in New Delhi on Thursday. Tribune Photo: Manas Ranjan

  • featured-img featured-img

    Devotees show their martial arts skills during the nagar kirtan in New Delhi on Thursday. Tribune Photo: Manas Ranjan

  • featured-img featured-img

    Devotees during the nagar kirtan in New Delhi on Thursday. Tribune Photo: Manas Ranjan

  • featured-img featured-img

    Children participate in the nagar kirtan in New Delhi on Thursday. Tribune Photo: Manas Ranjan

  • featured-img featured-img

    Children participate in the nagar kirtan in New Delhi on Thursday. Tribune Photo: Manas Ranjan

  • featured-img featured-img

    Children participate in the nagar kirtan in New Delhi on Thursday. Tribune Photo: Manas Ranjan

  • featured-img featured-img

    Children participate in the nagar kirtan in New Delhi on Thursday. Tribune Photo: Manas Ranjan

