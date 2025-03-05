Nakas to restrict entry as Chandigarh braces for farmer march
Scheduled march of farmers towards Chandigarh has begun in small groups with heavy police deployment across Punjab
Heavy traffic congestion due to barricading and police deployment at the entry points to Chandigarh from Zirakpur following a protest call by SKM resulting a long traffic jam on the Zirakpur border on Wednesday. Tribune Photo: Ravi Kumar.
People face inconvenience due to long traffic jam after barricading and police deployment at the entry points to Chandigarh from Zirakpur following a protest called by SKM on Wednesday. Tribune Photo: Ravi Kumar.
Farmers protest and burn effigy of the Chief minister Bhagwnt Singh Mann –many farmers were earlier detained at Golden Temple in Amritsar on Wednesday. Photo: Vishal kumar.
Bathinda: Police deployed and barricaded at Bathinda-Chandigarh NH-7 ar Jethu ke village. Tribune photo: Pawan Sharma.
