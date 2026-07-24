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Home / Photo Gallery / One protest, many voices: Growing support for CJP's agitation at Jantar Mantar

One protest, many voices: Growing support for CJP's agitation at Jantar Mantar

Delhi witnesses a growing show of solidarity with students protesting paper leaks

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Manas Ranjan
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:57 PM Jul 24, 2026 IST
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    Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar and his wife Suneet join the CJP protest over alleged NEET-UG irregularities at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Friday. Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan

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    Farmer leader Gurnam Chaduni joins the CJP protest at Jantar Mantar, demanding Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, in New Delhi on Friday. Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan

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    CJP supporters stage a protest at Jantar Mantar, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, in New Delhi on Friday. Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan

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    Students hold posters during the Jantar Mantar protest in New Delhi on Friday. Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan

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    Supporters of the CJP protest at Jantar Mantar, raising voice against NEET paper leak, and demanding resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan. Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan

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    CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke with supporters during an ongoing protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Friday. Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan

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    CJP supporters assemble at Jantar Mantar as their protest demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation continues in New Delhi on Friday. Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan

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