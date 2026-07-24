One protest, many voices: Growing support for CJP's agitation at Jantar Mantar
Delhi witnesses a growing show of solidarity with students protesting paper leaks
Farmer leader Gurnam Chaduni joins the CJP protest at Jantar Mantar, demanding Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, in New Delhi on Friday. Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan
CJP supporters stage a protest at Jantar Mantar, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, in New Delhi on Friday. Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan
Students hold posters during the Jantar Mantar protest in New Delhi on Friday. Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan
Supporters of the CJP protest at Jantar Mantar, raising voice against NEET paper leak, and demanding resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan. Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke with supporters during an ongoing protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Friday. Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan
CJP supporters assemble at Jantar Mantar as their protest demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation continues in New Delhi on Friday. Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan
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