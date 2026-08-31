Panjab University Campus Students’ Council elections 2026
Victorious candidates and supporters celebrate after the announcement of results
ABVP candidate Ankit Bidhan celebrates his victory in the presidential election of the PUCSc with his supporters at the Students Centre, Panjab University, on Monday. Tribune photo: Pardeep Tewari
ABVP’s Ankit Bidhan, who won the PUCSC presidential election, celebrates his victory with former president Gauravveer. Tribune photo: Pardeep Tewari
PUCSC winners (from left) Armaan Singh (Vice-President), Vishal (Joint Secretary) and Dhayan Singh (Secretary) celebrate at Panjab University on Monday. Tribune photo: Pardeep Tewari
ABVP candidate Ankit Bidhan celebrates his victory in the presidential election of PUCSC with his supporters at the Students Centre, Panjab University, on Monday. Tribune photo: Pardeep Tewari
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