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Home / Photo Gallery / Panjab University Campus Students’ Council elections 2026

Panjab University Campus Students’ Council elections 2026

Victorious candidates and supporters celebrate after the announcement of results

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 10:08 PM Aug 31, 2026 IST
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    ABVP supporters break brooms during a victory procession after winning the top post in the PUCSC elections on Monday. Tribune photo: Pardeep Tewari

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    ABVP candidate Ankit Bidhan celebrates his victory in the presidential election of the PUCSc with his supporters at the Students Centre, Panjab University, on Monday. Tribune photo: Pardeep Tewari

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    ABVP’s Ankit Bidhan, who won the PUCSC presidential election, celebrates his victory with former president Gauravveer. Tribune photo: Pardeep Tewari

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    PUCSC winners (from left) Armaan Singh (Vice-President), Vishal (Joint Secretary) and Dhayan Singh (Secretary) celebrate at Panjab University on Monday. Tribune photo: Pardeep Tewari

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    ABVP candidate Ankit Bidhan celebrates his victory in the presidential election of PUCSC with his supporters at the Students Centre, Panjab University, on Monday. Tribune photo: Pardeep Tewari

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