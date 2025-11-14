PAU hosts light & sound show ‘Hind Di Chadar’
A grand light and sound show was organised at PAU in Ludhiana as part of the ongoing commemorations marking the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur
A light and sound show was held at PAU in Ludhiana on Friday. Tribune Photo: Himanshu Mahajan
Devotees attend the light and sound show organised at PAU in Ludhiana on Friday. Tribune Photo: Himanshu Mahajan
The light and sound show. Tribune Photo: Himanshu Mahajan
Devotees attend the light and sound show held at PAU in Ludhiana on Friday. Tribune Photo: Himanshu Mahajan
