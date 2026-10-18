Preparations for Dussehra in full swing in Punjab
Artists in Patiala, Ludhiana and Mohali give final touches to effigies of Ravana, Kumbhkarna and Meghnad ahead of the festival on Oct 20
A woman artist adds the finishing details to the effigies of Ravana, Kumbhkarna and Meghnad ahead of Dussehra in Patiala on Saturday. Tribune photo: Rajesh Sachar
Preparations for Dussehra in full swing in Patiala on Saturday. Tribune photo: Rajesh Sachar
Daresi Dussehra Ground gets ready to burn effigies in Ludhiana ahead of the festival. Tribune photo: Himanshu Mahajan
Artists give finishing touches to the effigies of Ravana, Kumbhkarna and Meghnath at Daresi Dussehra ground in Ludhiana ahead of the festival. The ground has been decorated with lights and flowers. Tribune photo: Himanshu Mahajan
A Muslim family from Uttar Pradesh has been making effigies of Ravana, Kumbhakarna and Meghnath in Mohali for the past 35 years, continuing a three-generation-old tradition. The effigies are accompanied by fireworks. Tribune photo: Vicky
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