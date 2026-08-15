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Home / Photo Gallery / Punjab celebrates Independence Day with patriotic fervour

Punjab celebrates Independence Day with patriotic fervour

From flag-hoisting ceremonies and colourful parades to patriotic celebrations across the state, people come together to honour the nation’s freedom and its heroes

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 11:14 AM Aug 15, 2026 IST
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    Cabinet Minister Harpal Cheema arrives for the Independence Day celebrations at the Punjab Agricultural University ground in Ludhiana. Photo: Ashwani Dhiman

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    Cabinet Minister Harpal Cheema hoists the national flag during Independence Day celebrations at the PAU ground in Ludhiana. Photo: Ashwani Dhiman

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    Punjab Agriculture, Farmer Welfare and Animal Husbandry Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian arrives at the Independence Day celebrations at the Polo Ground in Patiala on Saturday. Tribune Photo: Rajesh Sachar

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    Punjab Agriculture, Farmer Welfare and Animal Husbandry Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian during Independence Day celebrations at the Polo Ground in Patiala on Saturday. Tribune Photo: Rajesh Sachar

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    Cabinet Minister for PWD and Power Harbhajan Singh arrives for Independence Day celebrations at the Government College, Phase 6 in Mohali. Tribune photo: Vicky

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    Punjab Minister Harbhajan Singh releases tricolour balloons during Independence Day celebrations at Government College, Phase 6, Mohali, on Saturday. Tribune photo: Vicky

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    BSF personnel celebrate the 80th Independence Day at the Attari-Wagah border on Saturday. Photo: Vishal Kumar

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    Cabinet Minister Mohinder Bhagat during the Independence Day celebrations in Jalandhar. Photo: Sarabjit Singh

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    Cabinet Minister Mohinder Bhagat salutes during the Independence Day celebrations in Jalandhar. Photo: Sarabjit Singh

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    Paramilitary personnel participate in the Independence Day parade in Jalandhar. Photo: Sarabjit Singh

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