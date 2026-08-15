Punjab celebrates Independence Day with patriotic fervour
From flag-hoisting ceremonies and colourful parades to patriotic celebrations across the state, people come together to honour the nation’s freedom and its heroes
Cabinet Minister Harpal Cheema hoists the national flag during Independence Day celebrations at the PAU ground in Ludhiana. Photo: Ashwani Dhiman
Punjab Agriculture, Farmer Welfare and Animal Husbandry Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian arrives at the Independence Day celebrations at the Polo Ground in Patiala on Saturday. Tribune Photo: Rajesh Sachar
Punjab Agriculture, Farmer Welfare and Animal Husbandry Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian during Independence Day celebrations at the Polo Ground in Patiala on Saturday. Tribune Photo: Rajesh Sachar
Cabinet Minister for PWD and Power Harbhajan Singh arrives for Independence Day celebrations at the Government College, Phase 6 in Mohali. Tribune photo: Vicky
Punjab Minister Harbhajan Singh releases tricolour balloons during Independence Day celebrations at Government College, Phase 6, Mohali, on Saturday. Tribune photo: Vicky
BSF personnel celebrate the 80th Independence Day at the Attari-Wagah border on Saturday. Photo: Vishal Kumar
Cabinet Minister Mohinder Bhagat during the Independence Day celebrations in Jalandhar. Photo: Sarabjit Singh
Cabinet Minister Mohinder Bhagat salutes during the Independence Day celebrations in Jalandhar. Photo: Sarabjit Singh
Paramilitary personnel participate in the Independence Day parade in Jalandhar. Photo: Sarabjit Singh
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