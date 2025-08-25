DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Photo Gallery / Rain and potholes

Rain and potholes

Heavy rain in Ludhiana adds to commuters' woes
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 07:44 PM Aug 25, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
  • featured-img featured-img

    Rain and potholes

  • featured-img featured-img

    68ac6d194f9a9-1001468512

  • featured-img featured-img

    Ludhiana roads in a rut after heavy rain in the city on Monday. Tribune photo: Pradeep Tewari

  • featured-img featured-img

    68ac6d2ad37d8-1001468511

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts