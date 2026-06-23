DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Photo Gallery / Rain-kissed Delhi: Life under grey skies

Rain-kissed Delhi: Life under grey skies

From families braving the downpour near India Gate to couples enjoying rides on rain-soaked roads, the city embraced rain with smiles and resilience

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 09:31 PM Jun 23, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
  • featured-img featured-img

    Young girls enjoy a spell of rain in New Delhi on Tuesday. Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan

  • featured-img featured-img

    Pedestrians make their way through a downpour near India Gate in New Delhi on Tuesday. Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan

  • featured-img featured-img

    Monsoon showers drench commuters near India Gate in New Delhi on Tuesday. Tribune photo: Mukesh Aggarwal

  • featured-img featured-img

    A couple enjoys a scooter ride in the rain as monsoon showers bring respite from the heat in New Delhi on Tuesday. Tribune photo: Mukesh Aggarwal

  • featured-img featured-img

    Residents struggle against heavy rain on a two-wheeler in Delhi on Tuesday. Tribune photo: Mukesh Aggarwal

  • featured-img featured-img

    Rain lashes in New Delhi on Tuesday. Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts