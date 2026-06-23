Rain-kissed Delhi: Life under grey skies
From families braving the downpour near India Gate to couples enjoying rides on rain-soaked roads, the city embraced rain with smiles and resilience
Pedestrians make their way through a downpour near India Gate in New Delhi on Tuesday. Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan
Monsoon showers drench commuters near India Gate in New Delhi on Tuesday. Tribune photo: Mukesh Aggarwal
A couple enjoys a scooter ride in the rain as monsoon showers bring respite from the heat in New Delhi on Tuesday. Tribune photo: Mukesh Aggarwal
Residents struggle against heavy rain on a two-wheeler in Delhi on Tuesday. Tribune photo: Mukesh Aggarwal
Rain lashes in New Delhi on Tuesday. Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan
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