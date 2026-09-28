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Home / Photo Gallery / Rain slows the Tricity, but life moves on

Rain slows the Tricity, but life moves on

Commuters brave the rain as they head to work and carry on with their daily routines

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:36 PM Sep 28, 2026 IST
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    The markets don a secluded look during light rainfall in Mohali. Tribune photo: Vicky

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    People face inconvenience while commuting and carrying out daily activities amid persistent drizzle in Chandigarh on Monday. Tribune photo: Pardeep Tewari

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    Commuters brave persistent drizzle in Chandigarh on Monday. Tribune photo: Pardeep Tewari

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    Commuters use a polythene sheet for cover while heading to work amid rain in Zirakpur on Monday. Tribune photo: Ravi Kumar

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    A lady walks amidst the rain on Monday. Tribune photo: Ravi Kumar

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    A girl in a raincoat rides a bicycle amid rain in Panchkula on Monday. Tribune photo: Ravi Kumar

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    Commuters braving the rain in Panchkula on Monday. Tribune photo: Ravi Kumar

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    Women use umbrellas while crossing the Panchkula-Kalka highway on their way to work amid rain in Panchkula on Monday. Tribune photo: Ravi Kumar

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