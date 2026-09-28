Rain slows the Tricity, but life moves on
Commuters brave the rain as they head to work and carry on with their daily routines
People face inconvenience while commuting and carrying out daily activities amid persistent drizzle in Chandigarh on Monday. Tribune photo: Pardeep Tewari
Commuters brave persistent drizzle in Chandigarh on Monday. Tribune photo: Pardeep Tewari
Commuters use a polythene sheet for cover while heading to work amid rain in Zirakpur on Monday. Tribune photo: Ravi Kumar
A lady walks amidst the rain on Monday. Tribune photo: Ravi Kumar
A girl in a raincoat rides a bicycle amid rain in Panchkula on Monday. Tribune photo: Ravi Kumar
Commuters braving the rain in Panchkula on Monday. Tribune photo: Ravi Kumar
Women use umbrellas while crossing the Panchkula-Kalka highway on their way to work amid rain in Panchkula on Monday. Tribune photo: Ravi Kumar
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