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Home / Photo Gallery / Safety first: Chandigarh fire brigade in action, observes Fire Services Day

Safety first: Chandigarh fire brigade in action, observes Fire Services Day

The drill showcased their skills and highlights the importance of fire safety awareness

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:55 PM Apr 14, 2026 IST
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    Firefighters demonstrate fire safety drill on Fire Services Day in Chandigarh on Tuesday. Tribune photo: Vicky

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    The drill focuses on the need for stronger fire safety infrastructure. Tribune photo: Vicky

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    Observed nationwide since 1944 in memory of the tragic Mumbai dockyard fire, Fire Services Day serves as a reminder of the immense risks undertaken by fire personnel. Tribune photo: Vicky

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    The Municipal Corporation Chandigarh observes Fire Services Day at the Sector 17 Fire Station. Tribune photo: Vicky

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    The week-long campaign, running from April 14 to 20, will combine remembrance with hands-on training and public outreach. Tribune photo: Vicky

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Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

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