Safety first: Chandigarh fire brigade in action, observes Fire Services Day
The drill showcased their skills and highlights the importance of fire safety awareness
The drill focuses on the need for stronger fire safety infrastructure. Tribune photo: Vicky
Observed nationwide since 1944 in memory of the tragic Mumbai dockyard fire, Fire Services Day serves as a reminder of the immense risks undertaken by fire personnel. Tribune photo: Vicky
The Municipal Corporation Chandigarh observes Fire Services Day at the Sector 17 Fire Station. Tribune photo: Vicky
The week-long campaign, running from April 14 to 20, will combine remembrance with hands-on training and public outreach. Tribune photo: Vicky
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