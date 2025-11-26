DT
Samyukt Kisan Morcha rally

Samyukt Kisan Morcha rally

Farmers attend SKM rally to mark 5th anniversary of Delhi protest in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 09:54 PM Nov 26, 2025 IST
    Farmers associated with Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) hold a protest against the proposed Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2025 at Sector 43 in Chandigarh on Wednesday. Tribune photo: Ravi Kumar

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

