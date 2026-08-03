Teej celebrations bring tradition alive across Amritsar
Joy swings high at Sun Valley Public High School and Durgiana Temple as the city celebrates one of the season's most colourful festivals
Students of Sun Valley Public High School wear traditional dresses and perform dance as part of Teej celebrations in Amritsar on Friday. Tribune photo: Vishal Kumar
Students of Sun Valley Public High School wear traditional dresses and perform dance as part of Teej celebrations in Amritsar on Friday. Tribune photo: Vishal Kumar
Women adorned with flowers participate in the Teej festival celebrations during the holy month of Sawan at the Durgiana Temple, in Amritsar on Sunday. Image credits/PTI
People gather for the Teej festival celebrations during the holy month of Sawan at the Durgiana Temple, in Amritsar. Image credits/PTI
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