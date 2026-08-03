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Home / Photo Gallery / Teej celebrations bring tradition alive across Amritsar

Teej celebrations bring tradition alive across Amritsar

Joy swings high at Sun Valley Public High School and Durgiana Temple as the city celebrates one of the season's most colourful festivals

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:16 PM Aug 03, 2026 IST
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    Students of Sun Valley Public High School wear traditional dresses and perform dance as part of Teej celebrations in Amritsar on Friday. Tribune photo: Vishal Kumar

  • featured-img featured-img

    Students of Sun Valley Public High School wear traditional dresses and perform dance as part of Teej celebrations in Amritsar on Friday. Tribune photo: Vishal Kumar

  • featured-img featured-img

    Students of Sun Valley Public High School wear traditional dresses and perform dance as part of Teej celebrations in Amritsar on Friday. Tribune photo: Vishal Kumar

  • featured-img featured-img

    Women adorned with flowers participate in the Teej festival celebrations during the holy month of Sawan at the Durgiana Temple, in Amritsar on Sunday. Image credits/PTI

  • featured-img featured-img

    People gather for the Teej festival celebrations during the holy month of Sawan at the Durgiana Temple, in Amritsar. Image credits/PTI

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