Terror attack casts its shadow on common man
India has announced the closure of the Attari border as part of heightened security measures after the Pahalgam terror attack, causing inconvenience to people on both sides of the border
Police taking Pakistani nationals who were living in Jammu and Kashmir to Attari-Wagah border checkpost for deportation on Wednesday. Photo: Vishal Kumar
Bashir Ahemad Shek, an Indian national, gets emotional after Jammu and Kashmir Police detained his wife Seema Basheer to deport her to Pakistan at the Attari-Wagah border checkpost near Amritsar on Wednesday. PTI Photo
A child and his mother being deported to Pakistan at the Attari-Wagah border checkpost near Amritsar on Wednesday. PTI Photo
A woman gets emotional while leaving for Pakistan as her son, who is an Indian national, was stopped by the authorities. PTI Photo
A bus carrying Pakistani nationals living in Jammu & Kashmir's Rajouri arrives at the Attari-Wagah border, near Amritsar. PTI Photo
