Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Terror attack casts its shadow on common man

Terror attack casts its shadow on common man

India has announced the closure of the Attari border as part of heightened security measures after the Pahalgam terror attack, causing inconvenience to people on both sides of the border
Tribune Web Desk
Updated At : 08:32 PM Apr 30, 2025 IST
    Pakistan citizen Sarah Khan separated from her baby after 14 days of giving birth in Kashmir's Rajouri. Photo: Vishal Kumar

    Police taking Pakistani nationals who were living in Jammu and Kashmir to Attari-Wagah border checkpost for deportation on Wednesday. Photo: Vishal Kumar

    Bashir Ahemad Shek, an Indian national, gets emotional after Jammu and Kashmir Police detained his wife Seema Basheer to deport her to Pakistan at the Attari-Wagah border checkpost near Amritsar on Wednesday. PTI Photo

    A child and his mother being deported to Pakistan at the Attari-Wagah border checkpost near Amritsar on Wednesday. PTI Photo

    A woman gets emotional while leaving for Pakistan as her son, who is an Indian national, was stopped by the authorities. PTI Photo

    A bus carrying Pakistani nationals living in Jammu & Kashmir's Rajouri arrives at the Attari-Wagah border, near Amritsar. PTI Photo

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

