DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Photo Gallery / Tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 157th birth anniversary

Tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 157th birth anniversary

People pay homage to the Father of the Nation across cities on Gandhi Jayanti

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:25 PM Oct 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
  • featured-img featured-img

    President Droupadi Murmu pays tributes at Rajghat, the memorial to Mahatma Gandhi, on his 157th birth anniversary in New Delhi on Friday. Tribune photo: Mukesh Aggarwal

  • featured-img featured-img

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tributes at Rajghat, the memorial to Mahatma Gandhi, on his 157th birth anniversary in New Delhi on October 2, 2026. Tribune Photo: Mukesh Aggarwal

  • featured-img featured-img

    Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan pays tributes at Rajghat, the memorial to Mahatma Gandhi, on his 157th birth anniversary in New Delhi on Friday. Tribune photo: Mukesh Aggarwal

  • featured-img featured-img

    AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge pays tributes at Rajghat, the memorial to Mahatma Gandhi, on his 157th birth anniversary in New Delhi on October 2, 2026. Tribune photo: Mukesh Aggarwal

  • featured-img featured-img

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pays tributes at Rajghat, the memorial to Mahatma Gandhi, on his 157th birth anniversary in New Delhi on October 2, 2026. Tribune photo: Mukesh Aggarwal

  • featured-img featured-img

    Dr Nainder Singh spins the traditional 'charkha' as a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary at his statue on Mall Road in Patiala on Friday. Tribune photo: Rajesh Sachar

  • featured-img featured-img

    Congress workers pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his 157th birth anniversary at his statue on Mall Road in Patiala on Friday. Tribune photo: Rajesh Sachar

  • featured-img featured-img

    Punjab Police personnel pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his 157th birth anniversary at his statue at the Police Lines in Patiala on Friday. Tribune photo: Rajesh Sachar

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts