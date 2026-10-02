Tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 157th birth anniversary
People pay homage to the Father of the Nation across cities on Gandhi Jayanti
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tributes at Rajghat, the memorial to Mahatma Gandhi, on his 157th birth anniversary in New Delhi on October 2, 2026. Tribune Photo: Mukesh Aggarwal
Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan pays tributes at Rajghat, the memorial to Mahatma Gandhi, on his 157th birth anniversary in New Delhi on Friday. Tribune photo: Mukesh Aggarwal
AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge pays tributes at Rajghat, the memorial to Mahatma Gandhi, on his 157th birth anniversary in New Delhi on October 2, 2026. Tribune photo: Mukesh Aggarwal
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pays tributes at Rajghat, the memorial to Mahatma Gandhi, on his 157th birth anniversary in New Delhi on October 2, 2026. Tribune photo: Mukesh Aggarwal
Dr Nainder Singh spins the traditional 'charkha' as a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary at his statue on Mall Road in Patiala on Friday. Tribune photo: Rajesh Sachar
Congress workers pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his 157th birth anniversary at his statue on Mall Road in Patiala on Friday. Tribune photo: Rajesh Sachar
Punjab Police personnel pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his 157th birth anniversary at his statue at the Police Lines in Patiala on Friday. Tribune photo: Rajesh Sachar
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