Undeterred by heavy security, Cockroach Janata Party protesters march on
The CJP said several of its protesters had been detained near Connaught Place metro station and Gurdwara Bangla Sahib
Demonstrators seen resisting as police personnel try to take them towards waiting buses. Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan
Protesters raise slogans as security personnel try to disperse them. Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan
Border Security Force (BSF) personnel patrolling at Connaught Place during a protest by the CJP supporters, demanding resignation of CEC Ganesh Kumar in New Delhi on Sunday. Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan
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