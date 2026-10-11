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Home / Photo Gallery / Undeterred by heavy security, Cockroach Janata Party protesters march on

Undeterred by heavy security, Cockroach Janata Party protesters march on

The CJP said several of its protesters had been detained near Connaught Place metro station and Gurdwara Bangla Sahib

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:20 PM Oct 11, 2026 IST
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    A protester being detained by Delhi Police at Connaught Place on Sunday. Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan

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    Demonstrators seen resisting as police personnel try to take them towards waiting buses. Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan

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    Protesters raise slogans as security personnel try to disperse them. Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan

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    Border Security Force (BSF) personnel patrolling at Connaught Place during a protest by the CJP supporters, demanding resignation of CEC Ganesh Kumar in New Delhi on Sunday. Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan

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