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Home / Photo Gallery / Waterlogged mandis, rain-soaked paddy: Untimely rain hits Punjab | In pics

Waterlogged mandis, rain-soaked paddy: Untimely rain hits Punjab | In pics

Unseasonal rain that lashed the region on Sunday damaged paddy stocks lying in grain markets, leaving farmers worried about heavy financial losses

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:51 PM Oct 11, 2026 IST
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    A farmer wades through a waterlogged New Grain Market in Patiala on Sunday after untimely heavy rain damaged harvested paddy crops. More than 40 per cent of the paddy crop in Punjab is reportedly damaged, causing heavy losses to farmers. Tribune Photo: Rajesh Sachar

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    Thousands of metric tonnes of paddy were drenched as rainwater accumulated beneath heaps of grain and sacks in Patiala on Sunday. Tribune Photo: Rajesh Sachar

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    Paddy bags being covered with tarpaulins at the grain market after three hours of rain caused considerable inconvenience. Photo: Ashwani Dhiman

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    Paddy bags being covered with tarpaulins at the grain market after three hours of rain caused considerable inconvenience. Photo: Ashwani Dhiman

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    A farmer displays paddy grains amid waterlogging at a grain market following heavy rain in Patiala on Sunday. Tribune Photo: Rajesh Sachar

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    A commuter wades through a waterlogged New Grain Market in Patiala on Sunday after untimely heavy rain damaged harvested paddy crops. Tribune Photo: Rajesh Sachar

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    Paddy lie drenched as rainwater accumulates beneath heaps of grain and sacks in Patiala on Sunday. Tribune Photo: Rajesh Sachar

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