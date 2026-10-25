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Home / Photo Gallery / 'Wings over Ganges': Fighter jets dazzle Varanasi skies during Indian Air Force Aerial Display 2026

'Wings over Ganges': Fighter jets dazzle Varanasi skies during Indian Air Force Aerial Display 2026

Spectacular aerial display at Namo Ghat showcases the IAF’s aerobatic prowess

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PTI
Updated At : 05:49 PM Oct 25, 2026 IST
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    Prime Minister Narendra Modi witnesses the Indian Air Force Aerial Display-2026 'Wings over Ganges', at Namo Ghat, in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. Image credit/PMO via PTI Photo

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    Indian Air Force fighter aircraft perform aerobatic maneuvers during the 'Indian Air Force Aerial Display-2026' (Wings over Ganges), at Namo Ghat, in Varanasi. Image credit/PMO via PTI Photo

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    People witness the Indian Air Force Aerial Display-2026 'Wings over Ganges', at Namo Ghat, in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. Image credit/PMO via PTI Photo

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    Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal AP Singh during the 'Indian Air Force Aerial Display-2026' (Wings over Ganges), at Namo Ghat, in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. Image credit/PMO via PTI Photo

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    Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, during the 'Indian Air Force Aerial Display-2026' (Wings over Ganges), at Namo Ghat, in Varanasi. Image credit/PMO via PTI Photo

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