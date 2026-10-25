'Wings over Ganges': Fighter jets dazzle Varanasi skies during Indian Air Force Aerial Display 2026
Spectacular aerial display at Namo Ghat showcases the IAF’s aerobatic prowess
Indian Air Force fighter aircraft perform aerobatic maneuvers during the 'Indian Air Force Aerial Display-2026' (Wings over Ganges), at Namo Ghat, in Varanasi. Image credit/PMO via PTI Photo
People witness the Indian Air Force Aerial Display-2026 'Wings over Ganges', at Namo Ghat, in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. Image credit/PMO via PTI Photo
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal AP Singh during the 'Indian Air Force Aerial Display-2026' (Wings over Ganges), at Namo Ghat, in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. Image credit/PMO via PTI Photo
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, during the 'Indian Air Force Aerial Display-2026' (Wings over Ganges), at Namo Ghat, in Varanasi. Image credit/PMO via PTI Photo
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