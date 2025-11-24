DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Photo Gallery / Winter visitors: Migratory birds flock to Mohali

Winter visitors: Migratory birds flock to Mohali

Scores of migratory bird species land at Mote Majra village pond in Mohali every winter season and stay till February-March before heading back home

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 07:01 PM Nov 24, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
  • featured-img featured-img

    The evosit bird reaches Mote Majra village in Mohali. Tribune Photo: Vicky

  • featured-img featured-img

    Migratory birds bar-headed geese in Mohali. Tribune Photo: Vicky

  • featured-img featured-img

    White ibises. Tribune Photo: Vicky

  • featured-img featured-img

    Ruddy shel duck and the grey-headed swamphen. Tribune Photo: Vicky

  • featured-img featured-img

    Painted stork. Tribune Photo: Vicky

  • featured-img featured-img

    The evosit bird reaches Mote Majra village pond in Mohali. Tribune Photo: Vicky

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts