Has Modi government mishandled the Sonam Wangchuk issue?

Sujal Gupta, BCom (Hons) Hansraj College, New Delhi

"The Modi government has failed to handle the Wangchuk issue effectively. It seems that if it admits to a mistake, it would be seen as a defeat. The protest has become a matter of prestige rather than an opportunity to address the real issue of accountability for repeated exam paper leaks. If thefts continue under the same guard, it reflects incompetence. With over 90 reported paper leak cases, the absence of accountability is the real failure. The government should have focused on fixing the system instead of ignoring the underlying issue."