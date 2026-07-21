"Democracy works on accountability, transparency, and responsibility. Sonam Wangchuk, a Magsaysay Award recipient, is a man of integrity and academic stature. By dismissing the peaceful protest as a gathering of “disruptive elements”, the Modi government has set an undemocratic precedent. If Mahatma Gandhi’s hunger strike for Ahmedabad mill workers could lead to successful negotiations; Potti Sriramulu’s hunger strike to the formation of Andhra Pradesh; and Anna Hazare’s ‘anshan’ to deliberations on the Jan Lokpal Bill, why can’t the current dispensation take cognisance of Wangchuk’s strike? The protest also highlights the shortcomings of our civil society, including the media and Opposition."
Has Modi government mishandled the Sonam Wangchuk issue?
Has Modi government mishandled the Sonam Wangchuk issue?
"The Sonam Wangchuk protest is no longer just about him. For many young Indians, it has become a question of whether those in power still listen when institutions fail and citizens demand accountability. No problem can be fixed until it is first acknowledged. As someone who hopes to build a future in this country, I expect the government to listen to people, answer difficult questions, and accept responsibility when it falls short."
"The Modi government has failed to handle the Wangchuk issue effectively. It seems that if it admits to a mistake, it would be seen as a defeat. The protest has become a matter of prestige rather than an opportunity to address the real issue of accountability for repeated exam paper leaks. If thefts continue under the same guard, it reflects incompetence. With over 90 reported paper leak cases, the absence of accountability is the real failure. The government should have focused on fixing the system instead of ignoring the underlying issue."
"The CJP protest and Sonam Wangchuk’s Satyagraha have become a symbol of youth anger and frustration over exam fiascos and institutional distrust. The Centre’s cautious approach has only fuelled the movement. The broader challenge of examination integrity remains; it is not simply one activist’s protest. Regarding Wangchuk’s transfer to hospital, the government acted within the limit of administrative responsibilities, following the High Court’s direction and medical advice due to his deteriorating health. But in a democracy shaped by Gandhi’s ideals, dialogue remains important. While the state needs to be firm, it must approach the issue with empathy."
"The Modi government’s stand is constant in dealing with protesters. Since 2014, there have been several protests at Jantar Mantar and elsewhere in Delhi, but it did not bother to negotiate, except during the farmers’ movement. Instead, it maligns protesters, labelling them ‘andolanvi’, ‘Khalistani’, ‘Pakistani’ and ‘Dahshatgard’. Ignoring Wangchuk’s hunger strike is due to the arrogance of the government that it will win elections through rigging; and if it does lose, it will buy legislators. Hence, it isn’t bothered about protests by the masses."