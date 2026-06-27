Are NEET paper leaks making a mockery of the system?

Tania, BCom (Hons) Shri Ram College of Commerce

"Students who came to Delhi to prepare for NEET had to spend an additional Rs 10,000 to Rs 35,000 because they were forced to extend their stay in PGs and rented flats. Since accommodation in coaching hubs is booked months in advance, many students struggled to find rooms after the cancellation of the exam. Most had vacated their accommodation and had to shift again, adding to their financial and emotional distress. For many families already stretched by coaching and living expenses, the unexpected costs became yet another consequence of the irregularities surrounding the exam process."