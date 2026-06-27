"“Mockery” implies the system had integrity to begin with, which is doubtful. Paper leaks destroy credibility, meritocracy and endanger healthcare, but these flaws have always existed. For 90% of students in state boards, an exam aligned with an inaccessible curriculum ensures systemic exclusion. By forcing hyper-complex, abstract equations over clinical reasoning, the design rewards expensive coaching hubs over raw aptitude. This sentiment is echoed by educationists and researchers. Re-imagination of the exam, instead of cosmetic changes is needed."
Are NEET paper leaks making a mockery of the system?
Are NEET paper leaks making a mockery of the system?
"The paper leaks have caused widespread outrage. Indeed, it is a mockery of our exam system, which is manipulated and ridden with deficiencies. There is a loss of trust among lakhs of students in the education system, but what is terrible is the suicides it has triggered. Children of ministers study abroad, and there is no accountability. How can we trust them? The aspirations of students have been hit hard by an apathetic system."
"Paper leaks weaken the exam system. It is frustrating for youth as crucial years go into the preparation for the exam. At the same time, the government’s decision to cancel NEET-UG 2026 and order a re-exam is meant to ensure fairness. Rather than criticism, the focus should be on tightening exam security standards, speeding up investigations, and ensuring swift trial of the guilty. Systemic and institutional reforms can restore meritocracy and rebuild confidence."
"Students who came to Delhi to prepare for NEET had to spend an additional Rs 10,000 to Rs 35,000 because they were forced to extend their stay in PGs and rented flats. Since accommodation in coaching hubs is booked months in advance, many students struggled to find rooms after the cancellation of the exam. Most had vacated their accommodation and had to shift again, adding to their financial and emotional distress. For many families already stretched by coaching and living expenses, the unexpected costs became yet another consequence of the irregularities surrounding the exam process."
"The recurring paper leaks raise serious concerns about the credibility of our exam system. For millions of students, NEET is not merely an entrance test but a gateway to their professional aspirations. However, it should not be viewed solely as an administrative failure. It also reflects deeper challenges of governance, accountability, and exam security. While some argue that isolated incidents should not discredit the entire system, repeated controversies demand urgent reforms. Strengthening digital security, ensuring transparent investigations, and imposing penalties on offenders are essential to restore confidence."
"I sat for NEET in 2025, and can tell how much blood, sweat and tears go into filling that one OMR sheet which decides your future. It is true for over 20 lakh aspirants vying for about 1.2 lakh seats. The ‘leaky system’ indicates a complete disregard for accountability, integrity and responsibility. Protests and suicides point to a flawed system. Concrete solutions are needed. The exam should be computer based, with strict surveillance, and be held in shifts. I empathise with students rewriting the exam."