"There should be an audit; there can’t be any debate over it. Leaving a massive public fund unmonitored is like setting a cat to guard mice. Millions of ordinary people have contributed their hard-earned money and they deserve total transparency. An internal review won’t work as you can’t grade your own paper. Since people are the real stakeholder here, an independent, third-party check is necessary."
Should Ayodhya temple donations have an external audit?
Should Ayodhya temple donations have an external audit?
"An external audit will be a prudent step. When donation is linked with a community’s faith, the bar of accountability must be higher. An independent audit will strengthen the confidence of the devotees and maintain the integrity of the temple trust. It isn’t merely a financial matter, but also a moral one. Devotion is a sacred matter, and any unethical act betrays the faith of believers. In issues that are sensitive, transparency is a must."
"Public trust institutions managing religious funds occupy a unique fiduciary position, which, by definition, demands transparency. The Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, entrusted with donations from millions across India and abroad, is no exception. An external, independent audit would not undermine religious sanctity; rather, it would reinforce institutional legitimacy, akin to statutory audits mandated for government bodies and registered charities. Financial opacity breeds scepticism and erodes public confidence."
"A temple stands not only on stone but also on faith. The Ayodhya temple is more than a religious site; it is a symbol of devotion for millions whose offerings represent both trust and sacrifice. An external audit would underscore commitment to accountability by institutions seeking public contributions. At the same time, any audit mechanism must respect the temple's religious autonomy and shun political interference."
"Ayodhya has become a national institution, with millions of devotees visiting it annually. It is generating an economic footprint across various sectors. When operating on such a scale, it becomes important for such institutions to maintain public trust. Any suspicion of mismanagement or misappropriation of funds raises questions about the institution's legitimacy and governance. External audits are essential for enhancing transparency between the trustees and the devotees."