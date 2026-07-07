DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img

Should Ayodhya temple donations have an external audit?

Should Ayodhya temple donations have an external audit?

Delhi
Delhi

"There should be an audit; there can’t be any debate over it. Leaving a massive public fund unmonitored is like setting a cat to guard mice. Millions of ordinary people have contributed their hard-earned money and they deserve total transparency. An internal review won’t work as you can’t grade your own paper. Since people are the real stakeholder here, an independent, third-party check is necessary."

Delhi
Delhi

"An external audit will be a prudent step. When donation is linked with a community’s faith, the bar of accountability must be higher. An independent audit will strengthen the confidence of the devotees and maintain the integrity of the temple trust. It isn’t merely a financial matter, but also a moral one. Devotion is a sacred matter, and any unethical act betrays the faith of believers. In issues that are sensitive, transparency is a must."

Delhi
Delhi

"Public trust institutions managing religious funds occupy a unique fiduciary position, which, by definition, demands transparency. The Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, entrusted with donations from millions across India and abroad, is no exception. An external, independent audit would not undermine religious sanctity; rather, it would reinforce institutional legitimacy, akin to statutory audits mandated for government bodies and registered charities. Financial opacity breeds scepticism and erodes public confidence."

Aligarh
Aligarh

"A temple stands not only on stone but also on faith. The Ayodhya temple is more than a religious site; it is a symbol of devotion for millions whose offerings represent both trust and sacrifice. An external audit would underscore commitment to accountability by institutions seeking public contributions. At the same time, any audit mechanism must respect the temple's religious autonomy and shun political interference."

Delhi
Delhi

"Ayodhya has become a national institution, with millions of devotees visiting it annually. It is generating an economic footprint across various sectors. When operating on such a scale, it becomes important for such institutions to maintain public trust. Any suspicion of mismanagement or misappropriation of funds raises questions about the institution's legitimacy and governance. External audits are essential for enhancing transparency between the trustees and the devotees."

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts