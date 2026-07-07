Should Ayodhya temple donations have an external audit?

Lokendra Pratap Singh, BA (Hons) English Dyal Singh College (DU)

"An external audit will be a prudent step. When donation is linked with a community’s faith, the bar of accountability must be higher. An independent audit will strengthen the confidence of the devotees and maintain the integrity of the temple trust. It isn’t merely a financial matter, but also a moral one. Devotion is a sacred matter, and any unethical act betrays the faith of believers. In issues that are sensitive, transparency is a must."