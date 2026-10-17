A mere game of cards

CARICATURE, said Oscar Wilde, is the tribute that mediocrity pays to genius. Often it is anything but a tribute, nor is the artist mediocre. In fact, the genius is not at the receiving end but is the cartoonist himself. Truly effective single or multi-panel satirical or humorous drawings require a high degree of talent. Gross exaggeration in talk is child’s play, but exaggeration in drawings and overloading in sketches tax one’s brains beyond measure, and to a lesser extent, the fingers. David Low, the world-famous cartoonist, conveyed the thought thus: “Certainly, the daily effort first to abstract the gist of separate political steps, shocks and staggers, then to correlate these and finally to comment satirically before they have passed from topicality makes the profession an exacting one.” Exaggeration of physical distinctions helps to identify the character — a long or thick nose, bushy eyebrows, thick lips, a distinctive lock of hair or a streak, a broad forehead, small eyes or a protruding belly. Cartoonists also take liberties with most of their subjects — Presidents, Prime Ministers and tycoons. Caricatures are the price the latter pay for being in public life. The victims are expected to show a high degree of tolerance and even to laugh at their own expense. But some statesmen and politicians are hypersensitive to criticism and caricature. When deeply hurt, they do not hesitate to drag the cartoonist to court. The latest to join this tribe is French President Valery Giscard d’Estaing. Fifty-two caricatures, mostly showing him as a caveman, have been used by a publisher on a set of playing cards.

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