A minority of one

IN several recent issues of The Tribune, we have felt it our duty to contrast the views of eminent Indian leaders on some of our outstanding political problems, Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya and Lala Lajpat Rai in one case and Dr Tej Bahadur Sapru and Pandit Motilal Nehru in another. Today, we propose to contrast the views of two other leaders of equal eminence, not belonging, as in the other two cases, to different schools of thought, but to the same general school, Lord Sinha and the Right Hon Srinivasa Sastri. There is indeed, so much in common between these two distinguished Indians that it is almost with a shock of surprise that one discovers that the difference between them is at least as great as their agreement. Both call themselves and are called by others Liberals and hold or in the past have held eminent positions in their party. Both have been honoured and trusted by the British Government as few other Indians of our time and generations have been, and have filled with equal credit and distinction some of the highest offices, whether paid or honorary, ever held by an Indian. Both have been opposed, first, to the great movement led by Tilak and then to the still greater movement led by Gandhi. Who could have expected such men not only to differ widely from each other on what is perhaps the most burning of all Indian topics — the question of how best to obtain self-government — but to publicly proclaim their differences? And yet this is what they have done. As our readers are aware, Lord Sinha recently wrote an article in the Statesman which can be summed up in the simple words, “Trust England”.

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