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Home / This day that year / A plea for purity

A plea for purity

Lahore, Friday, November 12, 1926

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Updated At : 02:49 AM Nov 12, 2026 IST
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MAHATMA Gandhi has found it impossible any longer to suppress the voluminous correspondence that has for some time been pouring upon him in connection with the elections and canvassing for Congress membership. In an article in the latest issue of Young India, which we have reproduced elsewhere in the issue, he has given the gist of six of the letters he has recently received on this subject. In one of these letters, the writer, who is himself a candidate for election to a Council, pathetically states that his agents are playing him false by attributing to him virtues which he does not recognise, while his opponents condemn him to vice of which he has never been guilty. Another writes: “Can you not as of yore prevent the frauds that are being perpetrated in the name of the Congress and shall I say in your name? Your name is being used by both Congressmen and non-Congressmen. Here in my province, parties which are interested in packing the Congress are degrading the Congress name and with it the name of khaddar till both stink. Men are practically picked up in the streets, their subscriptions are paid for them and pieces of khaddar are wrapped around them in order to fulfil the letter of the law of the Congress.” A third writes about “the shameful practices that are being resorted to” in his province in order to register members and cites the case of a man of low character getting hold of women of ill fame who “go from door to door and appeal to the basest passions of mankind to get members.”

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THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

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