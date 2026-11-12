A plea for purity

MAHATMA Gandhi has found it impossible any longer to suppress the voluminous correspondence that has for some time been pouring upon him in connection with the elections and canvassing for Congress membership. In an article in the latest issue of Young India, which we have reproduced elsewhere in the issue, he has given the gist of six of the letters he has recently received on this subject. In one of these letters, the writer, who is himself a candidate for election to a Council, pathetically states that his agents are playing him false by attributing to him virtues which he does not recognise, while his opponents condemn him to vice of which he has never been guilty. Another writes: “Can you not as of yore prevent the frauds that are being perpetrated in the name of the Congress and shall I say in your name? Your name is being used by both Congressmen and non-Congressmen. Here in my province, parties which are interested in packing the Congress are degrading the Congress name and with it the name of khaddar till both stink. Men are practically picked up in the streets, their subscriptions are paid for them and pieces of khaddar are wrapped around them in order to fulfil the letter of the law of the Congress.” A third writes about “the shameful practices that are being resorted to” in his province in order to register members and cites the case of a man of low character getting hold of women of ill fame who “go from door to door and appeal to the basest passions of mankind to get members.”