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Home / This day that year / A significant declaration

A significant declaration

Lahore, Tuesday, September 14, 1926

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Updated At : 03:48 AM Sep 14, 2026 IST
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THERE is one sentence in Lord Olivier’s latest letter to the Times in reply to Sir Michael O’Dwyer and Sir Frank Beaman which is not only important in itself but is of undoubted significance as coming from an ex-Secretary of State for India. “If anything can be confidently foretold about the 1929 Constitutional Commission,” he writes, “it is that it will recommend the supersession of the separate communal electorates by some other form of safeguard for minority rights.” Prophecy is a dangerous thing, nowhere more dangerous than in the sphere of politics; and if Lord Olivier’s declaration was no better than a prophecy, we for our part should attach little or no importance to it. It is, in fact, a great deal more. It is the expression of a deliberate and reasoned conviction as to what the Statutory Commission should do. And the most important thing about this conviction is that it is shared by the vast majority of thinking and patriotic Indians, by all Indians, in fact, who have arrived at the stage of national self-consciousness. It is, indeed, difficult to see how the Statutory Commission can help recommending the abolition of communal electorates. After all, the government must govern, and the experience of the last three years definitely shows that the government cannot carry on its elementary functions so long as the communal electorates and the spirit they embody are in existence. The only alternative to this recommendation would be a recommendation that the Reforms should be taken away and the purely bureaucratic rule of the days before the Montagu-Chelmsford Reforms, one might almost say, the Minto-Morley Reforms, should be brought back. If that is not practical politics, and few will deny that it is not, the communal electorates must clearly go.

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