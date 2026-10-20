A welcome announcement

AS our readers are aware, our differences with the Swaraj Party are at present in regard to its walkout policy and its failure to come to an understanding with other progressive parties with a view to strengthening its position both in the Legislature and the country. On the first of these points, Mr Satyamurti, in his recent speech at Lahore, appears to have given as good an assurance as it was in his power to give. “The walkout,” he is reported to have said, “was not a permanent feature of the Congress programme.” Taken literally, the statement is absolutely correct. The Cawnpur resolution related especially to the remaining part of the life of the existing Councils, and not to the Councils for all time. The need for an assurance arises simply because the circumstances under which and the grounds on which the walkout was agreed upon in Cawnpur were such that a continuance of the same policy in the new Councils is a logical certainty except on one condition — an adequate change of heart in the government — and it is notorious that this condition has not been fulfilled. The question which the country has a right to ask the Swaraj Party and which it has actually been asking everywhere is: do they propose to follow this policy even if there is no change of heart in the government? Has this policy been so successful, whether from the point of view of influencing the government or preparing the country for civil disobedience, as to justify the Swarajists in continuing it? So far as the large majority of patriotic and politically self-conscious Indians are concerned, we believe the answer is a decided No.
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