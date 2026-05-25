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Home / This day that year / Advice to Muslims

Advice to Muslims

Lahore, Tuesday, May 25, 1926

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Updated At : 02:19 AM May 25, 2026 IST
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SPEAKING on the necessity and purpose of education for the Muslim community, Marmaduke Pickthall, in the course of his interesting address as President of the Kerala Muslim Aikya Sangham held at Tellicherry a few days ago, a fuller summary of which is now available, offered sound advice as regards the principles and ideals which should govern the conduct of a true Muslim, particularly his relations with the followers and members of other creeds and communities inhabiting the same country with him. In these days, when even leaders like Maulanas Shaukat Ali and Mohammad Ali, who had hitherto represented the sober element amongst the Muslims, have openly assumed the role of aggressive communalism, as was evidenced by their speeches at the last special session of the Khilafat Conference at Delhi, and when the atmosphere is surcharged with communal bitterness, it is refreshing to find salutary advice of mutual amity and toleration coming from a person of the position of Pickthall, “Fighting,” he said, “is no good for such purpose and in such a plight as ours: and fighting in itself was never any good for the great central purpose of Islam. It was not the warlike prowess of the early Muslims but the example of their righteous conduct which converted half the world.” Again, “to attack men on account of their religion; that is not allowed.” Contrast this with the plea advanced by several Maulanas assembled at Delhi, whom unthinking communal bitterness led to recommend to their co-religionists a narrow course of intolerance, which is without doubt fraught with the gravest consequences to all communities, including the Muslims themselves, as also to the nation as a whole.

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