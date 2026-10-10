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Home / This day that year / An absurd position

An absurd position

Lahore, Sunday, October 10, 1926

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Updated At : 02:15 AM Oct 10, 2026 IST
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WE have no hesitation in saying that the position taken by the United Provinces (UP) Government in its reply to Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya’s telegram regarding the Ramlila procession at Allahabad is absurd. In the resolution passed at the protest meeting and embodied in the Pandit’s telegram, the Hindus of Allahabad had stated that their application for unconditional licence to take out the procession, which the district authorities had refused, had the support of long-established local custom. The UP Government, in its reply, does not deny the existence of this custom — in fact, it admits that “there was no custom of stopping music before mosques at Allahabad” — but adds that according to a record prepared under its orders, “processions had in the past been so managed as not to be in front of any mosque at the time of prayer.” With due deference to the authority responsible for preparing the record, of which the UP Government sees no reason to doubt the accuracy, we feel constrained to point out that it has all the appearance of being a partisan document. What evidence did the officer who prepared the record take before he came to the conclusion that in the past, processions had invariably been so managed as not to be in front of mosques at prayer time? Did he take the evidence of the Hindus themselves, who were more likely to know what their practices had been in the past than anyone else? He could not possibly have done so, because the Hindus as a body repudiated the statement. Then, again, why should this have been the invariable practice when the Mahomedans themselves, by the admission of the more candid among them, had not until recently objected to the playing of music before mosques?

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