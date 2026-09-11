An appeal to Mahatma Gandhi

IN a recent issue, we published the text of an appeal addressed to Mahatma Gandhi by a dozen Congressmen, most of whom belong to Bombay, asking him to return to active politics and rescue the country from the chaos which surrounds it. The signatories to this appeal lay stress on the present disintegration of the various political parties, the communal differences which have reached an acute stage and the importance attached to the coming elections. They have pointed out how the leaders of the main parties in India have failed to offer a united opposition to reactionary measures of the bureaucracy and how the country has continued to suffer on this account. All this may be readily admitted. All this may be readily admitted, but it is not easy to see what Mahatma Gandhi is expected to do to bring all parties together under one banner and to make them all work in a particular manner. They ask him to hold a Conference of prominent men of all parties and resolve upon a common line of action, though differing among themselves in regard to certain details. The appeal addressed to Mahatmaji shows that the signatories have a very strong faith in his power to bring about a common understanding. It is probable that there are many persons who think that he can still perform great deeds, if not wonders, and he still possesses enormous influence over the ignorant masses as well as a considerable body of educated classes. The people as a whole have undoubtedly great respect for him and would probably be inclined to follow his lead. It is difficult to say what precisely will be Mahatmaji’s reply to this appeal.

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