An effective reply

LALA Lajpat Rai’s address to the citizens of Lahore on Friday evening, viewed merely as a reply to Pandit Motilal Nehru’s recent speech in Lahore, was a very effective performance. On almost every point, the reply was not only convincing but also conclusive. The Pandit had said that the Congress and the Swaraj Party were one and to declare a war on the Swaraj Party was the same thing as declaring a war on the Congress. “If this was so,” said Rai in his reply, “why had the Swaraj Party been mentioned separately in the resolutions of the All-India Congress Committee held at Delhi on March 7, 1926? Why had not the Swaraj Party, in fact, ceased to exist? Why was the election campaign being led and carried by the leader of the Swaraj Party, and not by the President of Congress? And were Mahatma Gandhi, C Rajagopalachari, Vallabhbhai Patel and Rajendra Prasad members of the Swaraj Party? If not, had they ceased to be Congressmen?” The truth, as pointed out by the speaker, merely was that the Swarajists were at the present moment in possession of the machinery of the Congress, just as the Moderates had been in possession of it till 1916, just as the Besantite Home Rulers were in 1918, and as the Council boycotters were from 1920 to 1922. In all those cases, the party that was supposed to be in a minority in the Congress had claimed and exercised the right, both in the Congress and outside, to wage a war against the majority. Why should that right be denied only to the Independents of today?

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