Home / This day that year / An interesting confession

An interesting confession

The Tribune, Friday, March 12, 1926

Updated At : 04:43 AM Mar 12, 2026 IST
IT was a singularly interesting confession which Lord Lytton made in a recent address at Dacca to a Muslim organisation, of which he had just been made a life member. “I have talked even with the most extreme of the younger politicians”, said His Excellency, “and have never yet found one who wants anything for India which I do not also want, or who has any political aspirations for the country which I do not entirely share.” We do not know if in making this confession it was any part of His Excellency’s intention to answer a famous Aligarh speech in which unmeasured ridicule and contempt were poured upon these very aspirations by a Muslim politician who only a short while before had been Lord Lytton’s colleague in the government. What we do know is that if he had intended to give the lie direct to certain parts of that speech, he could not have spoken differently. But that is another matter. Our present concern is with his lordship himself. If it is, indeed, the case that he has never yet met the Indian politician, however young and however extreme in his views, who wants anything more for his country than he himself wants or who has aspirations for his country which he does not entirely share, how does he defend the policy he has consistently and systematically followed during these many months and for which the one possible and appropriate name is ruthless repression? Such a policy can be justified, if at all, only when you are confronted by a widespread subversive movement, which it is not within the resources of statesmanship to deal with in any other way.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

