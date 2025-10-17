DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / This day that year / An interesting function

An interesting function

Lahore, Saturday, October 17, 1925

article_Author
.
Updated At : 04:31 AM Oct 17, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

THE interesting function, which took place in the Lahore High Court on Thursday, when the Hon’ble Judges and the members of the Bar assembled in the first Bench Room to bid farewell to Hon’ble Mr Justice Abdul Raoof on his retirement, is of importance in a more than conventional sense. At a time when the atmosphere of the province is literally surcharged with the spirit of communalism, it is pleasant to reflect that there is at least one great institution in the province which is free from this spirit, at least one place where men can forget that they are Hindus or Mussalmans or Christians and remember that they are men and Indians, where Hindus and Mussalmans and Christians, whether on the Bench or at the Bar, can not only fraternise with one another but admire and respect one another freely and unreservedly. This, in our opinion, is the outstanding lesson of the function, and so we have deemed fit to make a brief reference to the speeches made on the occasion, after having already paid our own tribute to Mr Justice Raoof. Bakshi Tek Chand, as President of the Bar, was naturally the first to speak. After referring in eloquent terms to the retiring judge’s innate sense of justice, his calm and serene temper and his keen desire to grasp the broad facts of a case and the points of law involved in it, he said: “Your lordship has administered the law honestly and conscientiously, in fear of God and without fear of man, and every litigant, whatever his caste, creed or colour, has got impartial justice at your hands.”

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts