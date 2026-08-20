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Home / This day that year / As others see us

As others see us

Lahore, Friday, August 20, 1926

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Updated At : 02:59 AM Aug 20, 2026 IST
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THE British Press, except when it has its own axe to grind, may be taken to be a fairly impartial observer of events in India. This is especially true of that section of the Press whose general sympathies are in favour of liberty and progress. What is the verdict of this section of the Press on the present communal situation in India? There is not a more truly Liberal paper in England than the Nation. This is what that paper says in its issue of July 24: “Lord Winterton, speaking of the approaching elections, spoke of the certainty that they would be fought on communal lines. That is recognised on all hands and the new Viceroy, whose plea for racial and religious accord is the event of the moment in India, will in a few months be confronted by the results in the Legislatures. It is difficult to avoid the conclusion that these results will compel a reconsideration of the communal electorates.” The New Statesman goes even deeper into the matter than the Nation. “Lord Irwin,” it writes, “has opened his term of office with an urgent appeal to the leaders of the warring communities. A new Viceroy’s word is always listened to with respect, but what after all is the value of a plea for peace in the presence of electoral machinery the normal working of which intensifies every kind of communal tension”. Our readers will remember that this is precisely what we said in our comment on the Viceroy’s appeal, and what we have, indeed, been saying all this time. The Saturday Review, which belongs to a radically different school of political thought, comes to virtually the same conclusion.

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THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

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