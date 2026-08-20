As others see us

THE British Press, except when it has its own axe to grind, may be taken to be a fairly impartial observer of events in India. This is especially true of that section of the Press whose general sympathies are in favour of liberty and progress. What is the verdict of this section of the Press on the present communal situation in India? There is not a more truly Liberal paper in England than the Nation. This is what that paper says in its issue of July 24: “Lord Winterton, speaking of the approaching elections, spoke of the certainty that they would be fought on communal lines. That is recognised on all hands and the new Viceroy, whose plea for racial and religious accord is the event of the moment in India, will in a few months be confronted by the results in the Legislatures. It is difficult to avoid the conclusion that these results will compel a reconsideration of the communal electorates.” The New Statesman goes even deeper into the matter than the Nation. “Lord Irwin,” it writes, “has opened his term of office with an urgent appeal to the leaders of the warring communities. A new Viceroy’s word is always listened to with respect, but what after all is the value of a plea for peace in the presence of electoral machinery the normal working of which intensifies every kind of communal tension”. Our readers will remember that this is precisely what we said in our comment on the Viceroy’s appeal, and what we have, indeed, been saying all this time. The Saturday Review, which belongs to a radically different school of political thought, comes to virtually the same conclusion.

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