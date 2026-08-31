DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / This day that year / Bar Councils’ Bill

Bar Councils’ Bill

Lahore, Tuesday, August 31, 1926

article_Author
.
Updated At : 03:06 AM Aug 31, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational image.
Advertisement

THE passing of the Bar Councils’ Bill by the Legislative Assembly marks another stage in the fruition of the reforms in our judicial administration which Lord Reading initiated. The Bill does not go far enough, but it is an important step in the direction of the creation of a united Indian Bar, a reform which was overdue. It does not, however, mean that the Bar Councils to be created under the new law will have the same status and independence from outside control which similar bodies elsewhere enjoy; but we hope that very soon the manner in which the Bar Councils will discharge their duties will establish their claim for further powers. As to the removal of the invidious distinction between barristers and vakils which the Bill effects, we must congratulate the government and the High Courts on taking a bold stand and setting their face against the perpetuation of a distinction which had no justification whatsoever. As was to be expected, a portion of the privileged section of the Bar did everything in its power to defeat the proposed legislation; but it was apparent from the outset that the attempt to continue the unmerited inferiority of the vakils was doomed to failure. In the Assembly itself, some barrister members, particularly Sir Hari Singh Gour, did everything to delay the legislation when they saw that they could not get rid of it. Dr Gour “spoke of the high traditions of the English Bar, and asked the Assembly not to destroy the individuality of the members of the English Bar in India, while they attempted to take away their seniority.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts