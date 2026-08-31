THE passing of the Bar Councils’ Bill by the Legislative Assembly marks another stage in the fruition of the reforms in our judicial administration which Lord Reading initiated. The Bill does not go far enough, but it is an important step in the direction of the creation of a united Indian Bar, a reform which was overdue. It does not, however, mean that the Bar Councils to be created under the new law will have the same status and independence from outside control which similar bodies elsewhere enjoy; but we hope that very soon the manner in which the Bar Councils will discharge their duties will establish their claim for further powers. As to the removal of the invidious distinction between barristers and vakils which the Bill effects, we must congratulate the government and the High Courts on taking a bold stand and setting their face against the perpetuation of a distinction which had no justification whatsoever. As was to be expected, a portion of the privileged section of the Bar did everything in its power to defeat the proposed legislation; but it was apparent from the outset that the attempt to continue the unmerited inferiority of the vakils was doomed to failure. In the Assembly itself, some barrister members, particularly Sir Hari Singh Gour, did everything to delay the legislation when they saw that they could not get rid of it. Dr Gour “spoke of the high traditions of the English Bar, and asked the Assembly not to destroy the individuality of the members of the English Bar in India, while they attempted to take away their seniority.”

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