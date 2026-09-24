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Home / This day that year / Before the elections

Before the elections

Lahore, Friday, September 24, 1926

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Updated At : 03:06 AM Sep 24, 2026 IST
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IT is almost impossible to think of a more confused or more confusing political situation than what confronts the country today before the third General Elections under the Government of India Act. It is not merely the case that there are too many political parties, a luxury which the country can ill afford to enjoy at the present stage of her development, but in most cases the line of demarcation between one such party and another is by no means clear. It we leave aside the Muslim constituencies, which are being contested by candidates more or less on the basis of their personal merits, there being substantial agreement in their political views, there are as many as six distinct classes of candidates in the Upper Legislature; the Swarajists, the Responsivists, the Congress Independents, the Independents who do not belong to the Congress, the Liberals and the Hindu Sabhaites. Of these parties, only the Swarajists stand definitely apart from all others, because they stand for the non-acceptance of office, and it is only in regard to them that the average voter can or at any rate ought to have no great difficulty in determining whether he should vote for or against them. As regards most of the other parties, the position is at best obscure. Between the Congress Independents and the Responsivists, the distinction is admittedly a distinction without differences, as the parties themselves have just shown by combining under one banner. But is the position materially different as regards the Responsivists, the Independents who do not belong to the Congress, and the more progressive among the Liberals?

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