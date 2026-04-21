Bengal Muslim party

WE are not surprised to learn that Sir Abdur Rahim has issued a manifesto outlining the scheme of a Muslim party in Bengal for the purposes of the coming elections to the Bengal Legislative Council and Legislative Assembly. A Muslim party is the logical sequel to separate Muslim representation, and there is no man in the country who is better fitted to organise such a party than Sir Rahim, unless it be his prototype in our own province. The famous Aligarh speech itself contained the germ of the idea. It was also at Aligarh that an attempt was made to give form and shape to this idea by organising a Muslim party in the Legislative Assembly. There has been some controversy in the Press as to whether Sir Mahomed Shafi or Sir Rahim was the prime move in that attempt, but all are agreed that Sir Rahim readily took up the idea even if it did not originate with him. Somehow or the other, the idea did not prove acceptable to the majority of the Muslim leaders present at Aligarh and was abandoned. Nothing good, however, is ever entirely lost — nature takes previous care to see that it is not; and the attempt which was believed to have been finally given up at Aligarh has now been revived in Bengal, though for the present on a limited scale. If the experiment succeeds in Bengal, there will be nothing to prevent it from being extended to other provinces and to the Legislative Assembly itself.

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