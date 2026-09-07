Britain, Italy and Abyssinia

HOW powerful nations are almost incessantly filled with the desire to exploit the weaker ones to their own selfish advantage under the transparent garb of philanthropy, is evidenced by the recent agreement between Great Britain and Italy in regard to Abyssinia with the sinister purpose of mutual support in creating for themselves “spheres of influence” and in their respective activities of self-aggrandisement in that country, While Britain hopes to profit by the support of Italy in obtaining certain concessions in Abyssinia in the matter of utilising the waters of a lake for industrial purposes, Italy looks forward to British help in gaining sanction to run a railway through the Abyssinian empire. Although such is the importance of the economic interests which these two countries wish to create for themselves within the territories of a third weak nation, they never cared so much as to consult or even give prompt information of their intentions to that nation. And the manner in which these two powerful Western nations have thus entered into a pact to exploit poor Abyssinia speaks volumes of the avarice that underlies the much-trumpeted “humane” activities of imperialist nations. While the Anglo-Italian negotiations took place in December 1925, the Abyssinian Government was not informed of them till the beginning of June 1926. The worst aspect of this question will be clear when it is remembered that Abyssinia is herself a member of the League of Nations equally with Great Britain and Italy and had therefore the right to expect to be properly informed in time about such negotiations.
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