British common sense

THOSE whom the attitude of most Englishmen, both in India and in responsible positions in England, in regard to India’s insistent demand for her birthright of Swaraj goads into a sense of despair as to India’s future in the Empire, as much and as gravely misread the lessons of British history as those who believe that Englishmen will give up their present position in India without a serious struggle and merely from love of justice or freedom. If British history shows that in not a single case has England parted with power except in circumstances when the relinquishment of power was, from the point of view of her own interests, the lesser of two evils, it shows equally clearly that when once she has relinquished the substance of power she does not cling to the shadow, but on the contrary tries to make the best of a bad job and accepts the altered position with all the philosophical equanimity of which she is capable. No other nation of which history makes a mention has ever reconciled itself to such a national disaster as the severance of the American colonies in the 18th century either sooner or more completely than England did. Nor is there any recorded case in which a nation has made a more graceful retreat than England did in Ireland when all was over and there was nothing left but to hand over authority. Equally, perhaps in a sense even more, conspicuous is the case of England’s dealings with South Africa. There, unlike in the case of America, she was actually victorious in the armed encounter, though her victory was of the pyrrhic variety. And yet as soon as she recognised the impossibility of treating so brave and spirited a people as mere subjects, she offered to them what she had already offered to Canada and Australia — full autonomy in domestic affairs.

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