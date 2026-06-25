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Home / This day that year / British liberalism

British liberalism

Lahore, Friday, June 25, 1926

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Updated At : 04:59 AM Jun 25, 2026 IST
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THE recent differences between Lord Oxford and Mr Lloyd George, undoubtedly the two most puissant personalities in the Liberal party, will be sincerely regretted by all who realise that Liberalism in England is already a dying creed. It is all the more regrettable that they should have been provoked not by the excitable Welshman who has never been noted for an excess of discretion, but by the veteran and cool-headed English statesman whom enmity itself cannot accuse of fidgetiness. His now famous letter to Mr George regarding the attitude taken up by the latter in connection with the strike was as harsh and intemperate in expression as it was supremely uncalled for. It brought two definite charges against Mr George. One was that he had failed to attend the “Shadow” Cabinet meeting of May 10 which had been expressly called to discuss the proper attitude of the Liberal party towards the strike. The other was that “at a time when it was above all things necessary to demonstrate the essential unity of the country” Mr George had contributed to the American Press an article containing “a despondent and highly coloured picture of the straits” to which England had been reduced, and “predicting a long duration of the conflict and the ultimate wearing down of the steadfastness of the British people.” But the charges themselves were the least part of the matter. The language in which they were couched and, indeed, the whole tone of the letter was calculated to provoke a quarrel. On Mr George’s failure to attend the meeting of the 10th, Lord Oxford said he “found it impossible to reconcile it with his conception of the obligations of political comradeship”, while regarding the article in the American Press, he expressed the opinion that “it was deplorable that such presentation of the case should have been offered to the outside world on the authority of an ex-Prime Minister of Great Britain and the Chairman of the Liberal Parliamentary Party.”

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