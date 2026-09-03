Cartman murder case

THE trial of Private Thomas is not the first case in which a European has been tried in this country for causing the death of an Indian and allowed to go scot-free. There have been numerous similar cases in the past in which the accused persons have been let off on one plea or another; either the spleen of the deceased has been found to be diseased or death has been attributed to sheer accident, or else, where a conviction could not be avoided, a nominal sentence has been regarded as sufficient to meet the ends of justice. We do not for a moment suggest that in all these cases the accused should have been convicted or awarded the capital sentence; but it does seem strange that in spite of hundreds of such cases going before the courts during the last three-quarters of a century, the charge of murder was not held to have been adequately proved in one single case. A European does not cease to be a human being, moved by ordinary human passions and emotions, on setting foot on Indian soil; and it is impossible to believe that he becomes incapable of committing offences which are every day committed all over the world. On the contrary, there is ample evidence to show that a section of Europeans in this country holds the life of an Indian very cheap, and would kill one with as little compunction as they would have in killing a mosquito. We have no doubt that the better class of Europeans does not approve of this state of affairs; and the government itself does not want to perpetuate the circumstances which render such miscarriage of justice inevitable. But the fact remains that so long as racial discrimination continues to be recognised by law, it is impossible to avoid such judicial scandals.

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