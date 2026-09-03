DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / This day that year / Cartman murder case

Cartman murder case

Lahore, Friday, September 3, 1926

article_Author
.
Updated At : 03:39 AM Sep 03, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational image.
Advertisement

THE trial of Private Thomas is not the first case in which a European has been tried in this country for causing the death of an Indian and allowed to go scot-free. There have been numerous similar cases in the past in which the accused persons have been let off on one plea or another; either the spleen of the deceased has been found to be diseased or death has been attributed to sheer accident, or else, where a conviction could not be avoided, a nominal sentence has been regarded as sufficient to meet the ends of justice. We do not for a moment suggest that in all these cases the accused should have been convicted or awarded the capital sentence; but it does seem strange that in spite of hundreds of such cases going before the courts during the last three-quarters of a century, the charge of murder was not held to have been adequately proved in one single case. A European does not cease to be a human being, moved by ordinary human passions and emotions, on setting foot on Indian soil; and it is impossible to believe that he becomes incapable of committing offences which are every day committed all over the world. On the contrary, there is ample evidence to show that a section of Europeans in this country holds the life of an Indian very cheap, and would kill one with as little compunction as they would have in killing a mosquito. We have no doubt that the better class of Europeans does not approve of this state of affairs; and the government itself does not want to perpetuate the circumstances which render such miscarriage of justice inevitable. But the fact remains that so long as racial discrimination continues to be recognised by law, it is impossible to avoid such judicial scandals.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts