Case of shortsightedness

WE have already said that the part of Lord Irwin’s recent speech at the Chelmsford Club in which he dealt with the question of communal representation was both inadequate and misleading. What remains to be pointed out is that it was also amazingly shortsighted. “It has been suggested,” said His Excellency, “that Government may be induced by pressure from one side or the other to modify or extend these special privileges, and that these hopes or fear are in part responsible for the present discontent. These things will naturally fall within the purview of the Royal Commission, and it is not for me to attempt to anticipate any recommendations they may make; but I wish to state very plainly on behalf of the Government of India that, in advance of that enquiry, while there is no intention of curtailing the present scope of these special statutory arrangements, there is equally no intention of extending them.” Now, in the first place, the desire to maintain an outwardly impartial attitude as between those who would have the special privileges done away with and those who would have them both increased and extended to every department of life has landed His Excellency in manifest unfairness. There is absolutely no question of the hopes or fears of those opposed to the special privileges of the Mussalmans being responsible for the present position, for in not a single case have they begun by men who are either afraid that the government may be induced to curtail their special privileges or who hope by bringing pressure upon the government to have these privileges extended.
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