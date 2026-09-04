Christians and communal representation

THE Indian Christians as a community have always opposed communal representation as such, whether in the legislatures or in the services. In their address of welcome to the Viceroy they have maintained that attitude, and they definitely state that they have set their face against any practice which would still further divide the voters along communal interests. As to the extension of this pernicious system to the public services, they observe: “We regret that the extension of the principle of communal representation to the public services has also been accepted. We would urge upon Your Excellency that merit should constitute the main condition for admission to, as well as promotion in, government service. In the case of the backward classes, in the opinion of our community, it is incumbent on the government to provide those educational facilities which will enable their members to compete on equal terms. To us the efficiency and purity of the public services are a guarantee that the humblest of His Majesty’s subjects in India can continue to live without let or hindrance, and we express the hope that a high standard, irrespective of communal considerations, will be preserved.” No one who is not blinded by communal fanaticism and has the good of the country at heart will dispute that this is the only correct and proper attitude to adopt with regard to the public services. All that the “backward” communities can reasonably claim is that they will have full opportunity to compete on equal terms with other communities.

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