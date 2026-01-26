Commercial education

THE result of the deliberations of the conference held last week at the Central Training College, Lahore, will be awaited with keen interest, because it deals with a subject which has a vitally important bearing on the question of unemployment amongst the educated classes of the province. The members of the committee include some of the ablest men in the province who are quite competent to tackle the question entrusted to them and we trust that so far as the terms of reference of the committee are concerned, its labours will not prove fruitless. It cannot, however, be denied that the questions with which the committee is expected to deal touch only the fringe of the real problem which faces the educated community in the province. The committee has been asked to report on the extent of the demand for the form of clerical training that is being given at various centres that have been opened for imparting such training to matriculates and those going up for the school-leaving examination. It is not only to assess the value of the results achieved so far but also make suggestions if in its opinion any improvement or expansion of the existing arrangements for such training is called for. The second and more important object of the inquiry was described by Sir Malcolm Hailey in his opening speech at the conference: “We ask the committee to address itself to a wider problem; can the scope of our activities be usefully extended beyond mere training for clerical employment? Is there actually the need, which many have supposed, for more specialised training in commerce? Here we want the advice of practical men, versed in the everyday problems of commerce.”

