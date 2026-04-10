WE have already had something to say about the sinister attempt which is being made in certain quarters, both in England and India, to exploit the Calcutta riots, perhaps the worst of their kind in recent years, for the ignoble purpose of prolonging India’s subjection. This is not the first time that an attempt has been made by the enemies of India’s national aspirations to turn her misfortune to their advantage; but as in all previous cases, the attempt has not only signally failed, but has only recoiled upon its authors. As an argument against Indian self-government, the riots are, indeed, absolutely useless, for they have occurred not in a self-governing India but in an India which is as completely under British rule as at any time during the last 150 years. So far as law and order is concerned, not a vestige of the authority of the British Government has been transferred to the people of India. If in spite of this fact communal riots have occurred in every part of the country in recent years and in some cases have assumed gigantic proportions, do they not prove conclusively that the bureaucracy has failed in the one ostensible purpose for which it claims to exist? The argument that if it had not been for the protecting arms of the bureaucratic government the position would have been much worse is based on a complete disregard of facts. India has managed to live under one form or another of indigenous rule for long centuries before the British came. How many cases of communal riots does history record during that long period which were graver than or even as grave as some of the riots that have recently taken place in British India?

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