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Home / This day that year / Communal tension

Communal tension

Lahore, Tuesday, June 22, 1926

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Updated At : 02:43 AM Jun 22, 2026 IST
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WRITING on the eve of Id, the thought that is naturally uppermost in our mind is that the counsels of both the people and the government may be so wisely and so happily inspired that no untoward event may happen anywhere today. There is nothing extravagant in this hope, because both the government and the people have had ample warning. We cannot, indeed, recall any previous year when the proximity of Id or any other religious festival found the atmosphere all over the country so tense or communal feeling so greatly and so generally excited. If to be forewarned is to be forearmed, there is every reason to expect that both the forces of law and order and the saner elements among the communities themselves are fully prepared, and that they will do everything in their power to prevent any disagreeable manifestation of communalism in any part of the country and promptly and effectively suppress it if it unfortunately does take place anywhere. There is another reason for the expectation. Both have had enough experience of communal disturbances to realise that they do no good to either but spell all-round disaster. Individuals may have gained by them here and there, as individuals always do in such cases, but no one who takes a dispassionate view of the communal disturbances that have disgraced the country during the last six years, from Malabar to Rawalpindi, can fail to see that none of them has benefited either the warring communities or the government, while they have done incalculable harm to the country. As we have said already, the situation calls for sincere and whole-hearted cooperation between the government and the leaders of the communities.

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